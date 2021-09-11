The thing that irks me is that Pulis got us two top seven finishes but because his method wasnt pretty he was vilified. I wasnt a fan of Pulis ball but getting out of this division is priority not pretty football.

Thing is, even if we did go up (and i don't see it happening) , without another investor, we don't have the ££ to compete so we would be straight back down.



Realistically, all we have got to get excited about is a decent cup run each season. Which is one of the reasons the Blackpool capitulation pissed me off. Clowns on Bore me were giving it "So what, it's the league that matters" without the intelligence to see, even at that early stage, we were going to be mid table at best.



Can't really expect anything else. We are recruiting from non league, where we might find the occasional gem, and the reserve teams of other poor teams. It's a decade since we left the prem and we are as far away from a return as ever.Thing is, even if we did go up (and i don't see it happening) , without another investor, we don't have the ££ to compete so we would be straight back down.Realistically, all we have got to get excited about is a decent cup run each season. Which is one of the reasons the Blackpool capitulation pissed me off. Clowns on Bore me were giving it "So what, it's the league that matters" without the intelligence to see, even at that early stage, we were going to be mid table at best.Fully expect us to get hammered on Wednesday night. Wouldn't put any money on it mind