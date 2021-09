Ben G



Posts: 4 437

Re: Going nowhere with Warnock « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:35:57 PM » The thing that irks me is that Pulis got us two top seven finishes but because his method wasn’t pretty he was vilified.



I wasn’t a fan of Pulis ball but getting out of this division is priority not pretty football.