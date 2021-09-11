Welcome,
September 11, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Going nowhere with Warnock
Author
Topic: Going nowhere with Warnock
Ben G
Going nowhere with Warnock
Stagnant but at least hes a character
Tory Cunt
Bugger.
Re: Going nowhere with Warnock
Nonsense. We'll come good.
Ben G
Re: Going nowhere with Warnock
Is that it going off?
Bill Buxton
Re: Going nowhere with Warnock
I had great hopes for Warnock, but it seems hes turning out to be yet another Gibson disaster.
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Going nowhere with Warnock
When a bang average Championship side replaces three strikers with one, things are only going to go one way.
Bill Buxton
Re: Going nowhere with Warnock
Boros inability to score is getting embarrassing.
Ben G
Re: Going nowhere with Warnock
The thing that irks me is that Pulis got us two top seven finishes but because his method wasnt pretty he was vilified.
I wasnt a fan of Pulis ball but getting out of this division is priority not pretty football.
Ben G
Re: Going nowhere with Warnock
NB
I think both Warnock and Pulis arent relevant in the modern game.
