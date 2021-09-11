Welcome,
September 11, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Going nowhere with Warnock
Author
Topic: Going nowhere with Warnock
Ben G
Going nowhere with Warnock
Stagnant but at least hes a character
Tory Cunt
Bugger.
Re: Going nowhere with Warnock
Nonsense. We'll come good.
Ben G
Re: Going nowhere with Warnock
Is that it going off?
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
Re: Going nowhere with Warnock
I had great hopes for Warnock, but it seems hes turning out to be yet another Gibson disaster.
headset
Re: Going nowhere with Warnock
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 06:34:39 PM
I had great hopes for Warnock, but it seems hes turning out to be yet another Gibson disaster.
don't give in just yet bill...its better to be a failure than a bottle job!
SORRY FOR ASKING BUT WOULD YOU LIKE A SONG?
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Going nowhere with Warnock
When a bang average Championship side replaces three strikers with one, things are only going to go one way.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
headset
Re: Going nowhere with Warnock
Fucking hell...apart from football violence when did Boro ever get to call the shots. I must have missed that era
headset
Re: Going nowhere with Warnock
would you like a song....
I cant get no sleep..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0V0HyXLWEiA&ab
