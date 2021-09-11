Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Going nowhere with Warnock
Ben G
on: Today at 05:49:00 PM
Stagnant but at least hes a character
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:52:16 PM
Nonsense. We'll come good.
Ben G
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:02:31 PM
Is that it going off?
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
Reply #3 on: Today at 06:34:39 PM
I had great hopes for Warnock, but it seems hes turning out to be yet another Gibson disaster.
headset
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:20:26 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:34:39 PM
I had great hopes for Warnock, but it seems hes turning out to be yet another Gibson disaster.

don't give in just yet bill...its better to be a failure than a bottle job! :like:


SORRY FOR ASKING BUT WOULD YOU LIKE A SONG? :ponce:
Bud Wiser
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:31:31 PM
When a bang average Championship side replaces three strikers with one, things are only going to go one way.
headset
Reply #6 on: Today at 07:43:31 PM
Fucking hell...apart from football violence when did Boro ever get to call the shots. I must have missed that era
headset
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:05:39 PM
would you like a song....

I cant get no sleep.. jc



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0V0HyXLWEiA&ab
