September 17, 2021, 07:08:12 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
Topic: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! (Read 472 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 354
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
on:
September 11, 2021, 04:34:55 PM »
GIVEN LISTED STATUS !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 354
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
September 11, 2021, 04:38:47 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 2 476
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
September 13, 2021, 02:45:20 PM »
It will cost 7 to 8 million to get it in a safe condition... what a waste of fucking money..
get the cunt took down and fast.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 354
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
September 13, 2021, 03:10:16 PM »
MAYBE THEY COULD PUT UP A CARDBOARD REPLICA INSTEAD ???
Spidoolie
Posts: 158
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
September 13, 2021, 03:22:30 PM »
All the lovely buildings in Boro that have been stupidly demolished then they try to give that junk heap class2 status.
The mind fucking boggles.
headset
Posts: 2 476
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
September 14, 2021, 04:20:21 AM »
True - if the shell had the potential to be made into apartments /office blocks then I would say go for it- save it.
it hasn't though it's in a shit hole that wouldn't even attract tourism---the fucking labour lefties at it again wanting to waste money- they tried the same with the blast-
headset
Posts: 2 476
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:12:42 AM »
ITS LOST ITS STATUS. THE MAYOR BEN HOUCHEN HAS WON A LEGAL FIGHT
TOO RIGHT IN MY OPINION - NOTHING BUT A EYESORE AND WASTE OF MONEY ...
THAT WILL PISS WESTY AND A FEW OTHERS OFF....
Reidydog
Posts: 320
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:07:51 AM »
Nadine Dorries has rescinded the grade II listing for the Dorman Long Tower at the behest of Ben Houchen. We believe it is now due for demolition around 2am on Sunday.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 086
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:40:39 AM »
Good. Its a rotting reminder of Teessides heavy industrial past. It has no,place in the modern economy needed now in the North East,and especially Teesside. Industrial heritage my arse.
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 268
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:28:57 PM »
Needs to come down! Give it listed status and preserve it???? It's in an industrial part of Southbank.....NO-ONE will EVER go out of there way to visit it! It's ugly, and it it were proposed as a new build today, everyone would be up in arms about it!
Shame they're just gonna bulldoze it and not dynamite it! 💣💣💣
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 086
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:54:20 PM »
Yes but the bleeding hearts over on Boreme are distraught. Great!!!
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 268
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:10:15 PM »
It could be used to create jobs............
Tyne Tees demolition springs to mind!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 976
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:47:02 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on
Today
at 01:28:57 PM
Needs to come down! Give it listed status and preserve it???? It's in an industrial part of Southbank.....NO-ONE will EVER go out of there way to visit it! It's ugly, and it it were proposed as a new build today, everyone would be up in arms about it!
Shame they're just gonna bulldoze it and not dynamite it! 💣💣💣
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 855
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:54:51 PM »
Unless it can be redeveloped for something sensible, which I can't see that happening then it should come down. No point in keeping as a monument for the sake of it
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 354
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:54:53 PM »
I LIKE TO LOOK AT IT WHEN I COME BACK FROM REDCAR RACES ON THE TRAIN !!!
Robbso
Posts: 15 213
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 05:19:23 PM »
Time to move on, memories are all well and good but it serves no purpose, it wont generate tourist money. Knock it down and invest the restoration money in something more useful. I grew up with it but I have affection for it.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 354
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 05:50:04 PM »
IT'S A LANDMARK. IT'S LIKE SAYING KNOCK DOWN THE ANGEL OF THE NORTH !!!
Logged
