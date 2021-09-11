Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 17, 2021, 05:02:33 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!  (Read 427 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 353


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: September 11, 2021, 04:34:55 PM »
 :homer:

GIVEN LISTED STATUS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 353


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: September 11, 2021, 04:38:47 PM »
« Last Edit: Today at 12:53:08 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 476


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: September 13, 2021, 02:45:20 PM »
It will cost 7 to 8 million to get it in a safe condition... what a waste of fucking money..

get the cunt took down and fast.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 353


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: September 13, 2021, 03:10:16 PM »
MAYBE THEY COULD PUT UP A CARDBOARD REPLICA INSTEAD ???   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Spidoolie
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 158


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: September 13, 2021, 03:22:30 PM »
All the lovely buildings in Boro that have been stupidly demolished then they try to give that junk heap class2 status.

The mind fucking boggles. :unlike:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 476


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: September 14, 2021, 04:20:21 AM »
True - if the shell had the potential to be made into apartments /office blocks then I would say go for it- save it.

it hasn't though it's in a shit hole that wouldn't even attract tourism---the fucking labour lefties at it again wanting to waste money- they tried the same with the blast-
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 476


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:12:42 AM »
ITS LOST ITS STATUS. THE MAYOR BEN HOUCHEN HAS WON A LEGAL FIGHT
TOO RIGHT IN MY OPINION - NOTHING BUT A EYESORE AND WASTE OF MONEY ...

THAT WILL PISS WESTY AND A FEW OTHERS OFF.... monkey
Logged
Reidydog
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 320


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:07:51 AM »
Nadine Dorries has rescinded the grade II listing for the Dorman Long Tower at the behest of Ben Houchen.  We believe it is now due for demolition around 2am on Sunday.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 086


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:40:39 AM »
Good. Its a rotting reminder of Teessides heavy industrial past. It has no,place in the modern economy needed now in the North East,and especially Teesside. Industrial heritage my arse.
Logged
Pigeon droppings
****
Online Online

Posts: 268


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:28:57 PM »
Needs to come down!  Give it listed status and preserve it????  It's in an industrial part of Southbank.....NO-ONE will EVER go out of there way to visit it!  It's ugly, and it it were proposed as a new build today, everyone  would be up in arms about it!

Shame they're just gonna bulldoze it and not dynamite it! 💣💣💣
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 086


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:54:20 PM »
Yes but the bleeding hearts over on Boreme are distraught. Great!!!
Logged
Pigeon droppings
****
Online Online

Posts: 268


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:10:15 PM »
It could be used to create jobs............

























Tyne Tees demolition springs to mind!  
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 976



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:47:02 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 01:28:57 PM
Needs to come down!  Give it listed status and preserve it????  It's in an industrial part of Southbank.....NO-ONE will EVER go out of there way to visit it!  It's ugly, and it it were proposed as a new build today, everyone  would be up in arms about it!

Shame they're just gonna bulldoze it and not dynamite it! 💣💣💣

 :like: :like:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 855


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:54:51 PM »
Unless it can be redeveloped for something sensible, which I can't see that happening then it should come down.  No point in keeping as a monument for the sake of it
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 353


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:54:53 PM »
I LIKE TO LOOK AT IT WHEN I COME BACK FROM REDCAR RACES ON THE TRAIN !!!   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 