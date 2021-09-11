Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 353JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! « on: September 11, 2021, 04:34:55 PM »



GIVEN LISTED STATUS !!!

Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! « Reply #1 on: September 11, 2021, 04:38:47 PM » « Last Edit: Today at 12:53:08 PM by Tortured_Mind »

Posts: 2 476 Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! « Reply #2 on: September 13, 2021, 02:45:20 PM » It will cost 7 to 8 million to get it in a safe condition... what a waste of fucking money..



get the cunt took down and fast.

Posts: 17 353JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! « Reply #3 on: September 13, 2021, 03:10:16 PM » MAYBE THEY COULD PUT UP A CARDBOARD REPLICA INSTEAD ???

Posts: 158 Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! « Reply #4 on: September 13, 2021, 03:22:30 PM »



The mind fucking boggles. All the lovely buildings in Boro that have been stupidly demolished then they try to give that junk heap class2 status.The mind fucking boggles.

Posts: 2 476 Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! « Reply #5 on: September 14, 2021, 04:20:21 AM » True - if the shell had the potential to be made into apartments /office blocks then I would say go for it- save it.



it hasn't though it's in a shit hole that wouldn't even attract tourism---the fucking labour lefties at it again wanting to waste money- they tried the same with the blast-

Posts: 2 476 Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:12:42 AM »

TOO RIGHT IN MY OPINION - NOTHING BUT A EYESORE AND WASTE OF MONEY ...



THE MAYOR BEN HOUCHEN HAS WON A LEGAL FIGHT TOO RIGHT IN MY OPINION - NOTHING BUT A EYESORE AND WASTE OF MONEY ... THAT WILL PISS WESTY AND A FEW OTHERS OFF.... ITS LOST ITS STATUS.

Posts: 320 Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:07:51 AM » Nadine Dorries has rescinded the grade II listing for the Dorman Long Tower at the behest of Ben Houchen. We believe it is now due for demolition around 2am on Sunday.

Posts: 5 086 Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:40:39 AM » Good. Its a rotting reminder of Teessides heavy industrial past. It has no,place in the modern economy needed now in the North East,and especially Teesside. Industrial heritage my arse.

Posts: 268 Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:28:57 PM » Needs to come down! Give it listed status and preserve it???? It's in an industrial part of Southbank.....NO-ONE will EVER go out of there way to visit it! It's ugly, and it it were proposed as a new build today, everyone would be up in arms about it!



Shame they're just gonna bulldoze it and not dynamite it! 💣💣💣

Posts: 2 855 Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! « Reply #13 on: Today at 03:54:51 PM » Unless it can be redeveloped for something sensible, which I can't see that happening then it should come down. No point in keeping as a monument for the sake of it