JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





« on: September 11, 2021, 04:34:55 PM »



GIVEN LISTED STATUS !!!

« Reply #1 on: September 11, 2021, 04:38:47 PM »

« Reply #2 on: September 13, 2021, 02:45:20 PM » It will cost 7 to 8 million to get it in a safe condition... what a waste of fucking money..



get the cunt took down and fast. Logged

« Reply #3 on: September 13, 2021, 03:10:16 PM » MAYBE THEY COULD PUT UP A CARDBOARD REPLICA INSTEAD ???

« Reply #4 on: September 13, 2021, 03:22:30 PM »



The mind fucking boggles. All the lovely buildings in Boro that have been stupidly demolished then they try to give that junk heap class2 status.The mind fucking boggles.

« Reply #5 on: September 14, 2021, 04:20:21 AM » True - if the shell had the potential to be made into apartments /office blocks then I would say go for it- save it.



it hasn't though it's in a shit hole that wouldn't even attract tourism---the fucking labour lefties at it again wanting to waste money- they tried the same with the blast- Logged

« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:12:42 AM »

TOO RIGHT IN MY OPINION - NOTHING BUT A EYESORE AND WASTE OF MONEY ...



THE MAYOR BEN HOUCHEN HAS WON A LEGAL FIGHT TOO RIGHT IN MY OPINION - NOTHING BUT A EYESORE AND WASTE OF MONEY ... THAT WILL PISS WESTY AND A FEW OTHERS OFF.... ITS LOST ITS STATUS.

« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:07:51 AM » Nadine Dorries has rescinded the grade II listing for the Dorman Long Tower at the behest of Ben Houchen. We believe it is now due for demolition around 2am on Sunday.