Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 17, 2021, 06:40:32 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! (Read 278 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 350
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
on:
September 11, 2021, 04:34:55 PM »
GIVEN LISTED STATUS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 350
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
September 11, 2021, 04:38:47 PM »
«
Last Edit: September 11, 2021, 04:40:20 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 2 470
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
September 13, 2021, 02:45:20 PM »
It will cost 7 to 8 million to get it in a safe condition... what a waste of fucking money..
get the cunt took down and fast.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 350
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
September 13, 2021, 03:10:16 PM »
MAYBE THEY COULD PUT UP A CARDBOARD REPLICA INSTEAD ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 158
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
September 13, 2021, 03:22:30 PM »
All the lovely buildings in Boro that have been stupidly demolished then they try to give that junk heap class2 status.
The mind fucking boggles.
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 470
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
September 14, 2021, 04:20:21 AM »
True - if the shell had the potential to be made into apartments /office blocks then I would say go for it- save it.
it hasn't though it's in a shit hole that wouldn't even attract tourism---the fucking labour lefties at it again wanting to waste money- they tried the same with the blast-
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 470
Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:12:42 AM »
ITS LOST ITS STATUS. THE MAYOR BEN HOUCHEN HAS WON A LEGAL FIGHT
TOO RIGHT IN MY OPINION - NOTHING BUT A EYESORE AND WASTE OF MONEY ...
THAT WILL PISS WESTY AND A FEW OTHERS OFF....
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...