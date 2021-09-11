Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 17, 2021, 06:40:32 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!!  (Read 278 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 350


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: September 11, 2021, 04:34:55 PM »
 :homer:

GIVEN LISTED STATUS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 350


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: September 11, 2021, 04:38:47 PM »
« Last Edit: September 11, 2021, 04:40:20 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 470


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: September 13, 2021, 02:45:20 PM »
It will cost 7 to 8 million to get it in a safe condition... what a waste of fucking money..

get the cunt took down and fast.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 350


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: September 13, 2021, 03:10:16 PM »
MAYBE THEY COULD PUT UP A CARDBOARD REPLICA INSTEAD ???   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Spidoolie
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 158


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: September 13, 2021, 03:22:30 PM »
All the lovely buildings in Boro that have been stupidly demolished then they try to give that junk heap class2 status.

The mind fucking boggles. :unlike:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 470


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: September 14, 2021, 04:20:21 AM »
True - if the shell had the potential to be made into apartments /office blocks then I would say go for it- save it.

it hasn't though it's in a shit hole that wouldn't even attract tourism---the fucking labour lefties at it again wanting to waste money- they tried the same with the blast-
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 470


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:12:42 AM »
ITS LOST ITS STATUS. THE MAYOR BEN HOUCHEN HAS WON A LEGAL FIGHT
TOO RIGHT IN MY OPINION - NOTHING BUT A EYESORE AND WASTE OF MONEY ...

THAT WILL PISS WESTY AND A FEW OTHERS OFF.... monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 