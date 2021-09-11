Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 323





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 323JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! « on: September 11, 2021, 04:34:55 PM »



GIVEN LISTED STATUS !!! GIVEN LISTED STATUS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 323





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 323JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! « Reply #1 on: September 11, 2021, 04:38:47 PM » « Last Edit: September 11, 2021, 04:40:20 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 410





Posts: 2 410 Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:45:20 PM » It will cost 7 to 8 million to get it in a safe condition... what a waste of fucking money..



get the cunt took down and fast. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 323





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 323JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: DORMAN LONG TOWER SAVED !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:10:16 PM » MAYBE THEY COULD PUT UP A CARDBOARD REPLICA INSTEAD ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats