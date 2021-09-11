Welcome,
September 11, 2021, 05:08:18 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Todays St Ledger Race
Author
Topic: Todays St Ledger Race (Read 73 times)
Todays St Ledger Race
A couple I fancy only a couple of pound e/w jobs and not tips by the way.
Doncaster 3.35 today.
mojo star - 15/2
Ottoman Emperor - 15/2
Anyone else having a dabble on today's big one - be brave get them up if you are.
That includes you towersy - that losing streak of yours has to end sometime ...
Re: Todays St Ledger Race
Footie bets to go with nags -
Scorecast - Ikpeazu 1-2 Boro £5 @ 35/1
Anytime Scorer - Fry £5 @ 33/1
got to be in it to win it .....
Re: Todays St Ledger Race
Watch Bamba score here from a set play. I would have taken him instead of Fry had he been on the sheet at 2
Re: Todays St Ledger Race
£1 e/w on bear force one in the 5.10 @ doncaster for those that dont take football as a life and death scenario................................that's the fly me lot fucked then...
it's not politics lads, chill man..
