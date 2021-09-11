Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Todays St Ledger Race  (Read 73 times)
« on: Today at 05:38:28 AM »
A couple I fancy only a couple of pound e/w jobs and not tips by the way.

Doncaster 3.35 today.

mojo star - 15/2

Ottoman Emperor - 15/2

Anyone else having a dabble on today's big one - be brave get them up if you are.

That includes you towersy - that losing streak of yours has to end sometime ...monkey
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:13:21 PM »
Footie bets to go with nags -

Scorecast - Ikpeazu 1-2 Boro  £5 @ 35/1

Anytime Scorer - Fry £5 @ 33/1


got to be in it to win it .....
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:50:12 PM »
Watch Bamba score here from a set play. I would have taken him instead of Fry had he been on the sheet at 2
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:05:02 PM »
£1 e/w on bear force one in the 5.10 @ doncaster for those that dont take football as a life and death scenario................................that's the fly me lot fucked then...lost it's not politics lads, chill man..monkey
