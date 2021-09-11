Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 20 Years since 9/11  (Read 237 times)
headset
« on: September 11, 2021, 04:49:34 AM »
A day that will stick in my memory for a lifetime - Despite terrorism was always a threat - I never expected to witness scenes like that day on TV. Stunned and Gobsmacked and is the only way I can describe how I felt watching things unfold on tv.

Boris speaks well and we must not let terrorism win!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16107419/boris-johnson-9-11-terrorists-failed/
Minge
« Reply #1 on: September 11, 2021, 06:00:16 AM »
Yeah its mad to think it was 20 years ago
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: September 11, 2021, 08:03:04 AM »
Where I was we werent told until a few days later. 

A few weeks after that we fired our tomahawks on the bastards.

Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #3 on: September 11, 2021, 08:07:01 AM »
Tomahawks = lumpy man-milk.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: September 11, 2021, 08:33:10 AM »
Horrifying images from that day and a day we still feel the ramifications of 20 years later.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #5 on: September 11, 2021, 08:45:16 AM »
I WAS IN DONES, AKA BETFRED !!!
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #6 on: September 11, 2021, 08:29:00 PM »
For a lot longer after Trump cozied up to the Taliban!
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #7 on: September 11, 2021, 08:40:01 PM »
Not quite as hard core as our bombers who carry Trident but still enough to get me erect.
Bernie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:54:37 AM »
Prison?
