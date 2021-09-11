Welcome,
September 11, 2021, 10:56:31 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
20 Years since 9/11
Topic: 20 Years since 9/11 (Read 136 times)
headset
20 Years since 9/11
A day that will stick in my memory for a lifetime - Despite terrorism was always a threat - I never expected to witness scenes like that day on TV. Stunned and Gobsmacked and is the only way I can describe how I felt watching things unfold on tv.
Boris speaks well and we must not let terrorism win!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16107419/boris-johnson-9-11-terrorists-failed/
Minge
Superstar
Re: 20 Years since 9/11
Yeah its mad to think it was 20 years ago
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: 20 Years since 9/11
Where I was we werent told until a few days later.
A few weeks after that we fired our tomahawks on the bastards.
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: 20 Years since 9/11
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 08:03:04 AM
Where I was we werent told until a few days later.
A few weeks after that we fired our tomahawks on the bastards.
Tomahawks = lumpy man-milk.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: 20 Years since 9/11
Horrifying images from that day and a day we still feel the ramifications of 20 years later.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: 20 Years since 9/11
I WAS IN DONES, AKA BETFRED !!!
Squarewheelbike
Re: 20 Years since 9/11
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 08:33:10 AM
Horrifying images from that day and a day we still feel the ramifications of 20 years later.
For a lot longer after Trump cozied up to the Taliban!
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: 20 Years since 9/11
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 08:07:01 AM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 08:03:04 AM
Where I was we werent told until a few days later.
A few weeks after that we fired our tomahawks on the bastards.
Tomahawks = lumpy man-milk.
Not quite as hard core as our bombers who carry Trident but still enough to get me erect.
Tory Cunt
