plazmuh

Online



Posts: 14 395





Posts: 14 395 Ticket Info « on: Today at 04:45:22 PM »

See new Tweets

Conversation

Middlesbrough FC

@Boro

We've sold just over 2,500 for tomorrow's trip to @Coventry_City

, with our remaining allocation of ~400 tickets available cash only on the day 🎟



Fans who are driving are advised to book parking in advance



On-site Rightwards arrow

Off-site Rightwards arrow

TweetSee new TweetsConversationMiddlesbrough FC@BoroWe've sold just over 2,500 for tomorrow's trip to @Coventry_City, with our remaining allocation of ~400 tickets available cash only on the day 🎟Fans who are driving are advised to book parking in advanceOn-site Rightwards arrow https://bit.ly/OnSiteCov Off-site Rightwards arrow https://bit.ly/OffSiteCov Logged