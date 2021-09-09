Welcome,
September 11, 2021, 08:47:47 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
SHABBA
Author
Topic: SHABBA (Read 208 times)
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 116
SHABBA
«
on:
September 09, 2021, 06:29:05 PM »
n'that 😋x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 905
Bugger.
Re: SHABBA
«
Reply #1 on:
September 09, 2021, 06:46:17 PM »
I love you.
headset
Posts: 2 414
Re: SHABBA
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:49:16 AM »
GOOD TO HAVE YOU BACK BOB...we've weathered the storm ---------- we are now in the process of building our digits-numbers
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 116
Re: SHABBA
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:29:46 PM »
Digits......I don't need no stinking digits.....(badges) name the filum.......y'all laater 🤔😋x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 966
Re: SHABBA
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:02:55 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Yesterday
at 07:29:46 PM
Digits......I don't need no stinking digits.....(badges) name the filum.......y'all laater 🤔😋x
Through the Vatican?
Hmmmmm kinkyyyyyyy
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 905
Bugger.
Re: SHABBA
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:31:24 PM »
It feels like my shoulders have fallen through.
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 116
Re: SHABBA
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:57:16 AM »
🤔oddball🤗x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
headset
Posts: 2 414
Re: SHABBA
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:24:09 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Yesterday
at 07:29:46 PM
Digits......I don't need no stinking digits.....(badges) name the filum.......y'all laater 🤔😋x
You've stumped me already on your return .... another clue perhaps
Reidydog
Posts: 319
Re: SHABBA
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:27:42 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Yesterday
at 07:29:46 PM
Digits......I don't need no stinking digits.....(badges) name the filum.......y'all laater 🤔😋x
Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
copied in Blazing Saddles (1974)
