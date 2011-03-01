Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 10, 2021, 08:10:32 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: SHABBA  (Read 139 times)
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 115


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:29:05 PM »
n'that 😋x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 903


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:46:17 PM »
I love you.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 405


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:49:16 AM »
GOOD TO HAVE YOU BACK BOB...we've weathered the storm ---------- we are now in the process of building our digits-numbers
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 115


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:29:46 PM »
Digits......I don't need no stinking digits.....(badges) name the filum.......y'all laater 🤔😋x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 965



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:02:55 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 07:29:46 PM
Digits......I don't need no stinking digits.....(badges) name the filum.......y'all laater 🤔😋x

Through the Vatican?

Hmmmmmkinkyyyyyyy
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 