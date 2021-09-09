Bernie

They go around filming police stations, prisons, councils etc, ostensibly on the basis of of exposing corruption, but in reality just seem to be after getting bites off the staff there, especially the police. Which they are largely successful in doing.



Some of them pitched up on Teesside yesterday. Managed to reduce a woman working for the council to tears.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUd3hl8KQKo



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKDJmwzmsSk











