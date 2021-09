Bernie

« on: Today at 01:35:00 PM »



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/area-middlesbrough-fewer-half-people-21511058





On the positive side, despite so few being vaxed, there has been no surge in hospitalisations or deaths in those same areas that i'm aware of, which is very odd as it goes against what we have been told in the media about needing to have the jab. In central M'bro