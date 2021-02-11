El Capitan

Posts: 45 572





Posts: 45 572 GB NEWS « on: Yesterday at 10:42:46 AM » Hows it doing now? Not heard much about it recently







Has Andrew Neil returned yet? Or has he done a runner from the car crash

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 073





Re: GB NEWS « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:55:09 AM » Much better now Neil is off the scene. Its moving right of centre and gaining bigger audiences. Nigel Farage is certainly helping to gain audience share. Hopefully Neil is being put out to grass.

Bernie

Posts: 7 164





Re: GB NEWS « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:30:52 AM »



I also enjoy the political correction show he does on a Sunday With Dehenna Davison from Bishop Auckland.



Saw an interview Gloria De Piero did yesterday with a survivor of domestic violence which was very moving.



I belive Isobel Oakshott is joining soon which will be another show worth watching.



So yeah, really good channel for me







I really enjoy it. Michelle Dewberry talks sense, Nigel Farage is excellent, especially the "Talking pints" slot.I also enjoy the political correction show he does on a Sunday With Dehenna Davison from Bishop Auckland.Saw an interview Gloria De Piero did yesterday with a survivor of domestic violence which was very moving.I belive Isobel Oakshott is joining soon which will be another show worth watching.So yeah, really good channel for me

Bernie

Posts: 7 164





Re: GB NEWS « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:35:28 AM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGp7jMlJLjM



Have a watch of this - it's really good TV. Entertaining, interesting, thought provoking

El Capitan

Posts: 45 572





Re: GB NEWS « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:43:36 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:55:09 AM Much better now Neil is off the scene. Its moving right of centre and gaining bigger audiences. Nigel Farage is certainly helping to gain audience share. Hopefully Neil is being put out to grass.







Its moving right of centre?







I thought thats what it was set up for. Do you mean further right?

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 073





Re: GB NEWS « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:02:33 PM » With Neil it wasnt right of centre. It was rather wish washy at times. Its obvious that the owner wants much more bite. As the UK is a conservative country with a small c ,we need a broadcaster to take on the woke BBC and lefty Sky News. I see a great future for GB News as it continues to get its act together, and speaks for the majority of the British people. Im afraid you are going to be disappointed Senor El Capitan, and you are not getting the answers you were fishing for. Tough.

El Capitan

Posts: 45 572





Re: GB NEWS « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:15:39 PM » I just read that Farages show has lost over half of its viewers in 2 weeks?

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 504







Re: GB NEWS « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:24:51 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:02:33 PM With Neil it wasnt right of centre. It was rather wish washy at times. Its obvious that the owner wants much more bite. As the UK is a conservative country with a small c ,we need a broadcaster to take on the woke BBC and lefty Sky News. I see a great future for GB News as it continues to get its act together, and speaks for the majority of the British people. Im afraid you are going to be disappointed Senor El Capitan, and you are not getting the answers you were fishing for. Tough.



Lefty sky news!!! Give over, as if Rupert Murdoch would have a lefty news channel. That just shows how far right some have become if they now believe Sky news is lefty



Similarly, Neil is a respected newsman, he hoped GB was going to be better but he has now rumbled it just wants to be a shouty fake news platform for the right, bit like Fox.

Bernie

Posts: 7 164





Re: GB NEWS « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:49:27 AM » Why not watch it yourself and make up your own minds?