September 09, 2021, 11:14:01 AM
Author Topic: GB NEWS  (Read 311 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 572


« on: Yesterday at 10:42:46 AM »
Hows it doing now? Not heard much about it recently



Has Andrew Neil returned yet? Or has he done a runner from the car crash
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 073


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:55:09 AM »
Much better now Neil is off the scene. Its moving right of centre and gaining bigger audiences. Nigel Farage is certainly helping to gain audience share. Hopefully Neil is being put out to grass.
Bernie
Posts: 7 164


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:30:52 AM »
I really enjoy it. Michelle Dewberry talks sense, Nigel Farage is excellent, especially the "Talking pints" slot.

I also enjoy the political correction show he does on a Sunday With Dehenna Davison from Bishop Auckland.

Saw an interview Gloria De Piero did yesterday with a survivor of domestic violence which was very moving.

I belive Isobel Oakshott is joining soon which will be another show worth watching.

So yeah, really good channel for me  :like:
Bernie
Posts: 7 164


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:35:28 AM »
Have a watch of this - it's really good TV. Entertaining, interesting, thought provoking

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGp7jMlJLjM
El Capitan
Posts: 45 572


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:43:36 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:55:09 AM
Much better now Neil is off the scene. Its moving right of centre and gaining bigger audiences. Nigel Farage is certainly helping to gain audience share. Hopefully Neil is being put out to grass.



Its moving right of centre?



I thought thats what it was set up for. Do you mean further right?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 073


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:02:33 PM »
With Neil it wasnt right of centre. It was rather wish washy at times. Its obvious that the owner wants much more bite. As the UK is a conservative country with a small c ,we need a broadcaster to take on the woke BBC and lefty Sky News. I see a great future for GB News as it continues to get its act together, and speaks for the majority of the British people. Im afraid you are going to be disappointed Senor El Capitan, and you are not getting the answers you were fishing for. Tough.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 572


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:15:39 PM »
I just read that Farages show has lost over half of its viewers in 2 weeks?
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 504



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:24:51 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:02:33 PM
With Neil it wasnt right of centre. It was rather wish washy at times. Its obvious that the owner wants much more bite. As the UK is a conservative country with a small c ,we need a broadcaster to take on the woke BBC and lefty Sky News. I see a great future for GB News as it continues to get its act together, and speaks for the majority of the British people. Im afraid you are going to be disappointed Senor El Capitan, and you are not getting the answers you were fishing for. Tough.

Lefty sky news!!! Give over, as if Rupert Murdoch would have a lefty news channel. That just shows how far right some have become if they now believe Sky news is lefty  souey

Similarly, Neil is a respected newsman, he hoped GB was going to be better but he has now rumbled it just wants to be a shouty fake news platform for the right, bit like Fox.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 073


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:05:49 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:15:39 PM
I just read that Farages show has lost over half of its viewers in 2 weeks?

I watch GB News on You Tube. Better sound and picture quality. Probably so do tens of thousands of others.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 572


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:06:24 PM »
Yeah, probably  :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 957



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:50:49 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:06:24 PM
Yeah, probably  :like:

 :alf: :alf: :alf:
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 504



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:23:43 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:05:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:15:39 PM
I just read that Farages show has lost over half of its viewers in 2 weeks?

I watch GB News on You Tube. Better sound and picture quality. Probably so do tens of thousands of others.

 monkey desperate
Bernie
Posts: 7 164


« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:49:27 AM »
Why not watch it yourself and make up your own minds?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 957



« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:50:04 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:06:24 PM
Yeah, probably  :like:

Still laughing  :nige:
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 310


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:04:56 AM »
