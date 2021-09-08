Welcome,
September 08, 2021, 11:13:44 AM
Author
Topic: GB NEWS (Read 19 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 562
GB NEWS
«
on:
Today
at 10:42:46 AM »
Hows it doing now? Not heard much about it recently
Has Andrew Neil returned yet? Or has he done a runner from the car crash
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 070
Re: GB NEWS
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:55:09 AM »
Much better now Neil is off the scene. Its moving right of centre and gaining bigger audiences. Nigel Farage is certainly helping to gain audience share. Hopefully Neil is being put out to grass.
