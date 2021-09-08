Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: GB NEWS  (Read 19 times)
Hows it doing now? Not heard much about it recently



Has Andrew Neil returned yet? Or has he done a runner from the car crash
Much better now Neil is off the scene. Its moving right of centre and gaining bigger audiences. Nigel Farage is certainly helping to gain audience share. Hopefully Neil is being put out to grass.
