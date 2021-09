Bernie

Will you have a third jab? « on: Today at 08:13:28 AM »



Interestingly, despite have virtually everyone double jabbed, they have the highest rate of infection - but that's another story.



I see Israel - who were the world leaders in getting people vaxed - are now saying that you are not legally fully vaxed there until you have had a third jab.

Interestingly, despite have virtually everyone double jabbed, they have the highest rate of infection - but that's another story.

If, as seems likely, a third jab ends up getting rolled out here, will you take it, or will you tell them to stuff it?

Bernie

Re: Will you have a third jab? « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:17:58 AM » Quote from: headset on Today at 09:36:22 AM I will take it, I've 2 and touch wood never had a problem then or yet..



What if it goes to a fourth? Is there a point where you will say enough?



What if it goes to a fourth? Is there a point where you will say enough?

What concerns me is we were told that taking this vaccine would stop covid. Now it turns out that it doesn't stop you getting it and doesn't stop you passing it on. Seems to have been massively oversold.

El Capitan

Re: Will you have a third jab? « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:44:59 AM »





Id have no problem at all with an annual top up to deal with new variants

Im not keen on hospitals or ventilators, and I enjoy going on holiday