Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 151





Posts: 7 151 Will you have a third jab? « on: Today at 08:13:28 AM »



Interestingly, despite have virtually everyone double jabbed, they have the highest rate of infection - but that's another story.



If, as seems likely, a third jab ends up getting rolled out here, will you take it, or will you tell them to stuff it? I see Israel - who were the world leaders in getting people vaxed - are now saying that you are not legally fully vaxed there until you have had a third jab.Interestingly, despite have virtually everyone double jabbed, they have the highest rate of infection - but that's another story.If, as seems likely, a third jab ends up getting rolled out here, will you take it, or will you tell them to stuff it? Logged