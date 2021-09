headset

POD CASTS/YOU TUBE STUFF



THE ONE WITH ROY KEANE WAS GREAT, HE HAD JOSUAH - NOW HE HAS FURY WHICH SHOULD BE UP WITH THE ROY KEANE ONE AS A NOT TO BE MISSED.



I'M NOT SURE WHO IS DUCKING WHO FROM THAT FIGHT BETWEEN FURY AND JOSHUA....



I THINK FURY WOULD DO HIM IF IT EVER COMES OFF..



YOU CANT BUT LIKE FURY IN THE INTERVIEW ARTICLE FUNNY, DOWN TO EARTH AND HONEST



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16072503/fury-joshua-the-overlap-neville-fight



