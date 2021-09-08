Welcome,
September 10, 2021, 07:41:29 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
the afhgan cabinet of hell
Topic: the afhgan cabinet of hell (Read 131 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 2 399
the afhgan cabinet of hell
«
on:
September 08, 2021, 05:12:41 AM »
and we complain about the wrongdoings of our top labour and conservative leaders...
imagine life under this lot in the article - some have got western bounties still on their heads...
the fucking cv's on this lot RUNNING THE SHOW IN AFGHANISTAN....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16076365/talibans-hellish-new-government-terrorists-9-11-killers-torturers/
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 392
Re: the afhgan cabinet of hell
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:35:00 PM »
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/rupert-murdoch-the-sun-value-zero-b1864353.html
headset
Online
Posts: 2 399
Re: the afhgan cabinet of hell
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:51:01 AM »
ARE YOU HAVING A POP AT MY CHOICE OF READING, PLAZ....
