MF(c) DOOM

Tyskie Lager « on: September 07, 2021, 11:11:56 PM » Undoubtedly the best lager you can get from supermarkets. Knocks spots off stella and still a healthy 5.2 %. If you haven't tried it, have a dabble

headset

Re: Tyskie Lager « Reply #1 on: September 08, 2021, 05:30:50 AM »



I CANT REALLY DO THE FIZZY LAGER SCENE IT BLOOTS ME TO QUICKLY - NOW YOU'VE PROMOTED IT - I WILL HAVE A LOOK OUT FOR IT NEXT TIME I STOCK UP OR SEND THE GOOD LADY OUT SHOPPING .. I'M MORE OF A HOB-GOBLIN OR REAL ALE MAN IN THE HOUSE....I CANT REALLY DO THE FIZZY LAGER SCENE IT BLOOTS ME TO QUICKLY - NOW YOU'VE PROMOTED IT - I WILL HAVE A LOOK OUT FOR IT NEXT TIME I STOCK UP OR SEND THE GOOD LADY OUT SHOPPING ..

Bernie

Re: Tyskie Lager « Reply #2 on: September 08, 2021, 08:06:43 AM » Quote from: headset on September 08, 2021, 05:30:50 AM



I CANT REALLY DO THE FIZZY LAGER SCENE IT BLOOTS ME TO QUICKLY - NOW YOU'VE PROMOTED IT - I WILL HAVE A LOOK OUT FOR IT NEXT TIME I STOCK UP OR SEND THE GOOD LADY OUT SHOPPING ..

I'M MORE OF A HOB-GOBLIN OR REAL ALE MAN IN THE HOUSE....I CANT REALLY DO THE FIZZY LAGER SCENE IT BLOOTS ME TO QUICKLY - NOW YOU'VE PROMOTED IT - I WILL HAVE A LOOK OUT FOR IT NEXT TIME I STOCK UP OR SEND THE GOOD LADY OUT SHOPPING ..

Me too.



Was out on a works do down South pre pandemic. Was a free bar and i was on the London Pride, whilst all the young lads were on draught peroni. Never had it so tried a pint - christ, how people could willingly drink that stuff i just don't know. Couldn't get beyond two mouthfuls and went back to the real ale.



Me too.Was out on a works do down South pre pandemic. Was a free bar and i was on the London Pride, whilst all the young lads were on draught peroni. Never had it so tried a pint - christ, how people could willingly drink that stuff i just don't know. Couldn't get beyond two mouthfuls and went back to the real ale.

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Tyskie Lager « Reply #3 on: September 08, 2021, 09:29:17 AM » Real ale is for cunts who drink in sheds and hide their alcoholism behind a thin sheen of connoisseurship. Pour me a Bishop's Bell whilst I sneer at the sweaty masses from a puddle of my own piss and desperation. Huzzah!!

Bernie

Re: Tyskie Lager « Reply #5 on: September 08, 2021, 10:16:27 AM » Quote from: Ollyboro on September 08, 2021, 09:29:17 AM Real ale is for cunts who drink in sheds and hide their alcoholism behind a thin sheen of connoisseurship. Pour me a Bishop's Bell whilst I sneer at the sweaty masses from a puddle of my own piss and desperation. Huzzah!!



Wetherspoons usually have six quality real ales available. No need to drink in a shed.

Lager drinkers are people who like paying over the odds for a glass of fizzy cack because they think it gives them some kind of status and have fallen for the marketing hype.



Wetherspoons usually have six quality real ales available. No need to drink in a shed.Lager drinkers are people who like paying over the odds for a glass of fizzy cack because they think it gives them some kind of status and have fallen for the marketing hype.

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Tyskie Lager « Reply #6 on: September 08, 2021, 12:39:31 PM » Quote from: Ben G on September 08, 2021, 10:05:19 AM Real men drink Special Brew !









Someone gave me 4 cans of that not long ago and i horsed them into me pretty quickly. 1st can i thought was minging, 2nd can i started to enjoy, 3rd can i thought was lovely, can't really remember the 4th can. Lethal. Someone gave me 4 cans of that not long ago and i horsed them into me pretty quickly. 1st can i thought was minging, 2nd can i started to enjoy, 3rd can i thought was lovely, can't really remember the 4th can. Lethal.

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Tyskie Lager « Reply #7 on: September 08, 2021, 12:43:06 PM » All lager drinkers are fannies. FACT!

El Capitan

Re: Tyskie Lager « Reply #8 on: September 08, 2021, 12:44:19 PM »







Come in 625ml bottles as well, so you get a nice bonus slurp* after youve poured your pint











*calm down Ben Tyskie is a great beerCome in 625ml bottles as well, so you get a nice bonus slurp* after youve poured your pint*calm down Ben

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 443 Re: Tyskie Lager « Reply #9 on: September 08, 2021, 02:01:34 PM » Duvel is another contender for looney juice.





I used to work with a saffer who would drink 8 bottles before we hit the bars.





Tory Cunt

El Capitan

Re: Tyskie Lager « Reply #10 on: September 08, 2021, 02:03:59 PM » Old Crafty Hen is the ultimate looney beer Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

SuperBok

Re: Tyskie Lager « Reply #11 on: September 08, 2021, 02:18:05 PM » Acceptable home drinks (outside of the box) that I like:



Hobgoblin Gold



Henry Westons Vintage cider (Aldi one not the rocket fuel)



Guiness



Fake stella from Aldi - does the same job for half the price and its pretty nice



Fake Kronenbourg from Aldi



Gin. Any.



Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Tyskie Lager « Reply #13 on: September 08, 2021, 04:04:29 PM »



With you on Gin. Quality Tonic and Lemons that count. In Terry's absence can I just pick you up on "Guiness", Guinness is just better all round.With you on Gin. Quality Tonic and Lemons that count. Logged

SuperBok

Re: Tyskie Lager « Reply #14 on: September 08, 2021, 04:30:34 PM » lol thanks



just bought some "st ettienne" from aldi for tonights game



bit of fake "do as I say" will be accompanied with a fake nike vest. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Tyskie Lager « Reply #15 on: September 08, 2021, 08:31:32 PM »



I tried that Aldi krone and thought it was like puddle water



I used to drink dark beers but bad beer is worse than bad lager and when you were a young lad going into town on a friday and saturday bad beer is all anyone served so i converted to lager. Will sometimes have a session on prop beer but only on afternoons oddly enough. Logged

calamity

Crabamity





Re: Tyskie Lager « Reply #16 on: Today at 02:49:54 PM » Usually drink Guinness or beer these days but had som Cobra and then Kingfisher when I was out for an I dian tother night. Both were excellent for lagers and in 625ml bottles too, just to get Matty a bit dank off them extra surprise slurps

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 443 Re: Tyskie Lager « Reply #17 on: Today at 05:10:55 PM » I had six bottles of Theakstons Old Peculiar on Saturday night.



Think I ended up singing Neil Diamond whilst walking around Hemlington Shops. Logged Tory Cunt