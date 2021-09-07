Welcome,
September 15, 2021, 05:16:47 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tyskie Lager
Author
Topic: Tyskie Lager (Read 395 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 510
Tyskie Lager
«
on:
September 07, 2021, 11:11:56 PM »
Undoubtedly the best lager you can get from supermarkets. Knocks spots off stella and still a healthy 5.2 %. If you haven't tried it, have a dabble
headset
Posts: 2 439
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #1 on:
September 08, 2021, 05:30:50 AM »
I'M MORE OF A HOB-GOBLIN OR REAL ALE MAN IN THE HOUSE....
I CANT REALLY DO THE FIZZY LAGER SCENE IT BLOOTS ME TO QUICKLY - NOW YOU'VE PROMOTED IT - I WILL HAVE A LOOK OUT FOR IT NEXT TIME I STOCK UP OR SEND THE GOOD LADY OUT SHOPPING ..
Bernie
Posts: 7 180
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #2 on:
September 08, 2021, 08:06:43 AM »
Quote from: headset on September 08, 2021, 05:30:50 AM
I'M MORE OF A HOB-GOBLIN OR REAL ALE MAN IN THE HOUSE....
I CANT REALLY DO THE FIZZY LAGER SCENE IT BLOOTS ME TO QUICKLY - NOW YOU'VE PROMOTED IT - I WILL HAVE A LOOK OUT FOR IT NEXT TIME I STOCK UP OR SEND THE GOOD LADY OUT SHOPPING ..
Me too.
Was out on a works do down South pre pandemic. Was a free bar and i was on the London Pride, whilst all the young lads were on draught peroni. Never had it so tried a pint - christ, how people could willingly drink that stuff i just don't know. Couldn't get beyond two mouthfuls and went back to the real ale.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 342
Infant Herpes
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #3 on:
September 08, 2021, 09:29:17 AM »
Real ale is for cunts who drink in sheds and hide their alcoholism behind a thin sheen of connoisseurship. Pour me a Bishop's Bell whilst I sneer at the sweaty masses from a puddle of my own piss and desperation. Huzzah!!
I know where you live
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 442
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #4 on:
September 08, 2021, 10:05:19 AM »
Real men drink Special Brew !
Tory Cunt
Bernie
Posts: 7 180
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #5 on:
September 08, 2021, 10:16:27 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on September 08, 2021, 09:29:17 AM
Real ale is for cunts who drink in sheds and hide their alcoholism behind a thin sheen of connoisseurship. Pour me a Bishop's Bell whilst I sneer at the sweaty masses from a puddle of my own piss and desperation. Huzzah!!
Wetherspoons usually have six quality real ales available. No need to drink in a shed.
Lager drinkers are people who like paying over the odds for a glass of fizzy cack because they think it gives them some kind of status and have fallen for the marketing hype.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 510
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #6 on:
September 08, 2021, 12:39:31 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on September 08, 2021, 10:05:19 AM
Real men drink Special Brew !
Someone gave me 4 cans of that not long ago and i horsed them into me pretty quickly. 1st can i thought was minging, 2nd can i started to enjoy, 3rd can i thought was lovely, can't really remember the 4th can. Lethal.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 066
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #7 on:
September 08, 2021, 12:43:06 PM »
All lager drinkers are fannies. FACT!
El Capitan
Posts: 45 573
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #8 on:
September 08, 2021, 12:44:19 PM »
Tyskie is a great beer
Come in 625ml bottles as well, so you get a nice bonus slurp* after youve poured your pint
*calm down Ben
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 442
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #9 on:
September 08, 2021, 02:01:34 PM »
Duvel is another contender for looney juice.
I used to work with a saffer who would drink 8 bottles before we hit the bars.
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Posts: 45 573
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #10 on:
September 08, 2021, 02:03:59 PM »
Old Crafty Hen is the ultimate looney beer
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
SuperBok
Posts: 829
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #11 on:
September 08, 2021, 02:18:05 PM »
Acceptable home drinks (outside of the box) that I like:
Hobgoblin Gold
Henry Westons Vintage cider (Aldi one not the rocket fuel)
Guiness
Fake stella from Aldi - does the same job for half the price and its pretty nice
Fake Kronenbourg from Aldi
Gin. Any.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 442
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #12 on:
September 08, 2021, 02:27:35 PM »
That fake Kroni is outstanding for £3
Tory Cunt
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 066
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #13 on:
September 08, 2021, 04:04:29 PM »
In Terry's absence can I just pick you up on "Guiness", Guinness is just better all round.
With you on Gin. Quality Tonic and Lemons that count.
SuperBok
Posts: 829
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #14 on:
September 08, 2021, 04:30:34 PM »
lol thanks
just bought some "st ettienne" from aldi for tonights game
bit of fake "do as I say" will be accompanied with a fake nike vest.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 510
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #15 on:
September 08, 2021, 08:31:32 PM »
I tried that Aldi krone and thought it was like puddle water
I used to drink dark beers but bad beer is worse than bad lager and when you were a young lad going into town on a friday and saturday bad beer is all anyone served so i converted to lager. Will sometimes have a session on prop beer but only on afternoons oddly enough.
calamity
Posts: 8 402
Crabamity
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 02:49:54 PM »
Usually drink Guinness or beer these days but had som Cobra and then Kingfisher when I was out for an I dian tother night. Both were excellent for lagers and in 625ml bottles too, just to get Matty a bit dank off them extra surprise slurps
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 442
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 05:10:55 PM »
I had six bottles of Theakstons Old Peculiar on Saturday night.
Think I ended up singing Neil Diamond whilst walking around Hemlington Shops.
Tory Cunt
