September 15, 2021, 05:16:47 PM
Author Topic: Tyskie Lager  (Read 395 times)
MF(c) DOOM
« on: September 07, 2021, 11:11:56 PM »
Undoubtedly the best lager you can get from supermarkets. Knocks spots off stella and still a healthy 5.2 %. If you haven't tried it, have a dabble  :milkshake: :beer:
headset
« Reply #1 on: September 08, 2021, 05:30:50 AM »
I'M MORE OF A HOB-GOBLIN OR REAL ALE MAN IN THE HOUSE....

I CANT REALLY DO THE FIZZY LAGER SCENE IT BLOOTS ME TO QUICKLY - NOW YOU'VE PROMOTED IT - I WILL HAVE A LOOK OUT FOR IT NEXT TIME I STOCK UP OR SEND THE GOOD LADY OUT SHOPPING ..monkey
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: September 08, 2021, 08:06:43 AM »
Quote from: headset on September 08, 2021, 05:30:50 AM
I'M MORE OF A HOB-GOBLIN OR REAL ALE MAN IN THE HOUSE....

I CANT REALLY DO THE FIZZY LAGER SCENE IT BLOOTS ME TO QUICKLY - NOW YOU'VE PROMOTED IT - I WILL HAVE A LOOK OUT FOR IT NEXT TIME I STOCK UP OR SEND THE GOOD LADY OUT SHOPPING ..monkey

Me too.

Was out on a works do down South pre pandemic. Was a free bar and i was on the London Pride, whilst all the young lads were on draught peroni. Never had it so tried a pint - christ, how people could willingly drink that stuff i just don't know. Couldn't get beyond two mouthfuls and went back to the real ale.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #3 on: September 08, 2021, 09:29:17 AM »
Real ale is for cunts who drink in sheds and hide their alcoholism behind a thin sheen of connoisseurship. Pour me a Bishop's Bell whilst I sneer at the sweaty masses from a puddle of my own piss and desperation. Huzzah!!
I know where you live
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: September 08, 2021, 10:05:19 AM »
Real men drink Special Brew !
Tory Cunt
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: September 08, 2021, 10:16:27 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on September 08, 2021, 09:29:17 AM
Real ale is for cunts who drink in sheds and hide their alcoholism behind a thin sheen of connoisseurship. Pour me a Bishop's Bell whilst I sneer at the sweaty masses from a puddle of my own piss and desperation. Huzzah!!

Wetherspoons usually have six quality real ales available. No need to drink in a shed.
Lager drinkers are people who like paying over the odds for a glass of fizzy cack because they think it gives them some kind of status and have fallen for the marketing hype.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #6 on: September 08, 2021, 12:39:31 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on September 08, 2021, 10:05:19 AM
Real men drink Special Brew !




Someone gave me 4 cans of that not long ago and i horsed them into me pretty quickly. 1st can i thought was minging, 2nd can i started to enjoy, 3rd can i thought was lovely, can't really remember the 4th can. Lethal.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #7 on: September 08, 2021, 12:43:06 PM »
All lager drinkers are fannies. FACT!
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: September 08, 2021, 12:44:19 PM »
Tyskie is a great beer  :like:



Come in 625ml bottles as well, so you get a nice bonus slurp* after youve poured your pint  jc





*calm down Ben
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #9 on: September 08, 2021, 02:01:34 PM »
Duvel is another contender for looney juice.


I used to work with a saffer who would drink 8 bottles before we hit the bars.
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: September 08, 2021, 02:03:59 PM »
Old Crafty Hen is the ultimate looney beer  :beer: jc
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
SuperBok
« Reply #11 on: September 08, 2021, 02:18:05 PM »
Acceptable home drinks (outside of the box) that I like:

Hobgoblin Gold

Henry Westons Vintage cider (Aldi one not the rocket fuel)

Guiness

Fake stella from Aldi - does the same job for half the price and its pretty nice

Fake Kronenbourg from Aldi

Gin. Any.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #12 on: September 08, 2021, 02:27:35 PM »
That fake Kroni is outstanding for £3
Tory Cunt
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #13 on: September 08, 2021, 04:04:29 PM »
In Terry's absence can I just pick you up on "Guiness", Guinness is just better all round.

With you on Gin. Quality Tonic and Lemons that count.  :like:
SuperBok
« Reply #14 on: September 08, 2021, 04:30:34 PM »
lol thanks

just bought some "st ettienne" from aldi for tonights game

bit of fake "do as I say" will be accompanied with a fake nike vest.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #15 on: September 08, 2021, 08:31:32 PM »


I tried that Aldi krone and thought it was like puddle water

I used to drink dark beers but bad beer is worse than bad lager and when you were a young lad going into town on a friday and saturday bad beer is all anyone served so i converted to lager. Will sometimes have a session on prop beer but only on afternoons oddly enough.
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:49:54 PM »
Usually drink Guinness or beer these days but had som Cobra and then Kingfisher when I was out for an I dian tother night. Both were excellent for lagers and in 625ml bottles too, just to get Matty a bit dank off them extra surprise slurps 
Ben G
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:10:55 PM »
I had six bottles of Theakstons Old Peculiar on Saturday night.

Think I ended up singing Neil Diamond whilst walking around Hemlington Shops.
Tory Cunt
