I'M MORE OF A HOB-GOBLIN OR REAL ALE MAN IN THE HOUSE....
I CANT REALLY DO THE FIZZY LAGER SCENE IT BLOOTS ME TO QUICKLY - NOW YOU'VE PROMOTED IT - I WILL HAVE A LOOK OUT FOR IT NEXT TIME I STOCK UP OR SEND THE GOOD LADY OUT SHOPPING ..
Me too.
Was out on a works do down South pre pandemic. Was a free bar and i was on the London Pride, whilst all the young lads were on draught peroni. Never had it so tried a pint - christ, how people could willingly drink that stuff i just don't know. Couldn't get beyond two mouthfuls and went back to the real ale.