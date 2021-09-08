Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tyskie Lager  (Read 88 times)
« on: Yesterday at 11:11:56 PM »
Undoubtedly the best lager you can get from supermarkets. Knocks spots off stella and still a healthy 5.2 %. If you haven't tried it, have a dabble  :milkshake: :beer:
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:30:50 AM »
I'M MORE OF A HOB-GOBLIN OR REAL ALE MAN IN THE HOUSE....

I CANT REALLY DO THE FIZZY LAGER SCENE IT BLOOTS ME TO QUICKLY - NOW YOU'VE PROMOTED IT - I WILL HAVE A LOOK OUT FOR IT NEXT TIME I STOCK UP OR SEND THE GOOD LADY OUT SHOPPING ..monkey
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:06:43 AM »
Me too.

Was out on a works do down South pre pandemic. Was a free bar and i was on the London Pride, whilst all the young lads were on draught peroni. Never had it so tried a pint - christ, how people could willingly drink that stuff i just don't know. Couldn't get beyond two mouthfuls and went back to the real ale.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:29:17 AM »
Real ale is for cunts who drink in sheds and hide their alcoholism behind a thin sheen of connoisseurship. Pour me a Bishop's Bell whilst I sneer at the sweaty masses from a puddle of my own piss and desperation. Huzzah!!
I know where you live
