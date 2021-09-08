Undoubtedly the best lager you can get from supermarkets. Knocks spots off stella and still a healthy 5.2 %. If you haven't tried it, have a dabble

I'M MORE OF A HOB-GOBLIN OR REAL ALE MAN IN THE HOUSE....I CANT REALLY DO THE FIZZY LAGER SCENE IT BLOOTS ME TO QUICKLY - NOW YOU'VE PROMOTED IT - I WILL HAVE A LOOK OUT FOR IT NEXT TIME I STOCK UP OR SEND THE GOOD LADY OUT SHOPPING ..