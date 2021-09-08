Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 08, 2021, 06:39:08 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tyskie Lager
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Tyskie Lager (Read 36 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 499
Tyskie Lager
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:11:56 PM »
Undoubtedly the best lager you can get from supermarkets. Knocks spots off stella and still a healthy 5.2 %. If you haven't tried it, have a dabble
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 368
Re: Tyskie Lager
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:30:50 AM »
I'M MORE OF A HOB-GOBLIN OR REAL ALE MAN IN THE HOUSE....
I CANT REALLY DO THE FIZZY LAGER SCENE IT BLOOTS ME TO QUICKLY - NOW YOU'VE PROMOTED IT - I WILL HAVE A LOOK OUT FOR IT NEXT TIME I STOCK UP OR SEND THE GOOD LADY OUT SHOPPING ..
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...