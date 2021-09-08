Welcome,
September 08, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tyskie Lager
Author
Topic: Tyskie Lager
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 499
Tyskie Lager
Yesterday
at 11:11:56 PM »
Undoubtedly the best lager you can get from supermarkets. Knocks spots off stella and still a healthy 5.2 %. If you haven't tried it, have a dabble
