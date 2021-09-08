headset

Posts: 2 372 national anthem - food for thought. « on: Yesterday at 08:05:39 PM »



I'm not big into politics but it will be interesting to see if this gets approvel....



Some of the lefties would be outraged if it happened mind you...





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9965107/Councillors-plan-Oldham-schools-picture-Queen-Union-Jack-national-anthem-practice.html#comments



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9965107/Councillors-plan-Oldham-schools-picture-Queen-Union-Jack-national-anthem-practice.html#comments

MAKE IT HAPPEN I SAY....

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 050 Re: national anthem - food for thought. « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:13:37 PM » If you bother to do a bit of research, you can find out why flags are flown on certain public buildings on certain days. It been going on for a long, long time and has its basis in centuries old tradition. Still, doesn't stop your average RWNJ fuckwit getting their knickers in a twist about some fictional left wing conspiracy fueled by the self interest of news and media companies with their own twisted agenda devoted to nothing but profit!

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 504 Re: national anthem - food for thought. « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:30:45 PM » Our national anthem is shit. Dirge of a tune and it immediately alienates the majority the nation who either don't believe in God or are republicans. We need something much better than if.

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 050 Re: national anthem - food for thought. « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:11:22 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:30:45 PM Our national anthem is shit. Dirge of a tune and it immediately alienates the majority the nation who either don't believe in God or are republicans. We need something much better than if.



Well when we have a Queen, summat by Queen-obviously! Not Bohemian Rhapsody though, that's nearly as long as a South American national anthem. When she pops her clogs and we get Charles, then Love and Pride by King, simple!

headset

Posts: 2 372 Re: national anthem - food for thought. « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:06:54 AM »



Square



Whilst I wouldn't be against it - it was a tongue-in-cheek posting - as it stands the is a lot more local councils and governments need to be concentrating on before they start putting their efforts into something like that.



first time I've been called a RWNJ I will take it due to the fact a did vote tory this time round.



I'm not bright enough to talk politics, other than to say the is long way back for labour both locally and nationally. Beat the labour drum as much as you like.. It will be one hell of a long time before the red flag is flying high again... If you think any other then more fool you on that topic.



At a guess, it will be another 10/15yrs before Labour even start to make a dent into the countries minds again. Never mind winning an election.



Square

Whilst I wouldn't be against it - it was a tongue-in-cheek posting - as it stands the is a lot more local councils and governments need to be concentrating on before they start putting their efforts into something like that.

first time I've been called a RWNJ I will take it due to the fact a did vote tory this time round.

I'm not bright enough to talk politics, other than to say the is long way back for labour both locally and nationally. Beat the labour drum as much as you like.. It will be one hell of a long time before the red flag is flying high again... If you think any other then more fool you on that topic.

At a guess, it will be another 10/15yrs before Labour even start to make a dent into the countries minds again. Never mind winning an election.

The good thing is I admit to knowing fuck all about politics - so the is a chance I could be wrong!

SuperBok

Posts: 829 Re: national anthem - food for thought. « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:23:13 PM » The only bad thing about the national anthem is when the england football team now mumble through it or dont sing it at all



the video of Shearer / adams / ince / pearce etc in euro 96 is how it should be done.



annoys me immensely.



