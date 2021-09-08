Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: national anthem - food for thought.  (Read 169 times)
headset
Posts: 2 371


« on: Yesterday at 08:05:39 PM »
and flying the flag. counselors in Oldham want schools to sing the national anthem and have the flag fly at the school. I can only say why not and if its successful role itout throughout UK schools. it will help put some pride back into the country from a young age

I'm not big into politics but it will be interesting to see if this gets approvel....

Some of the lefties would be outraged if it happened mind you...monkey


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9965107/Councillors-plan-Oldham-schools-picture-Queen-Union-Jack-national-anthem-practice.html#comments

 MAKE IT HAPPEN I SAY....:ukfist: :ukfist:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 901


Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:17:00 PM »
That's not food for thought, it's just a slowly leaking rectum that will require adult nappies in the very near future.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 421


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:57:50 PM »
Jesper Olsen up the arse ?
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 050


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:13:37 PM »
If you bother to do a bit of research, you can find out why flags are flown on certain public buildings on certain days. It been going on for a long, long time and has its basis in centuries old tradition. Still, doesn't stop your average RWNJ fuckwit getting their knickers in a twist about some fictional left wing conspiracy fueled by the self interest of news and media companies with their own twisted agenda devoted to nothing but profit!
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 501



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:30:45 PM »
Our national anthem is shit. Dirge of a tune and it immediately alienates the majority the nation who either don't believe in God or are republicans. We need something much better than if.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 050


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:11:22 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:30:45 PM
Our national anthem is shit. Dirge of a tune and it immediately alienates the majority the nation who either don't believe in God or are republicans. We need something much better than if.

Well when we have a Queen, summat by Queen-obviously! Not Bohemian Rhapsody though, that's nearly as long as a South American national anthem. When she pops her clogs and we get Charles, then Love and Pride by King, simple!
headset
Posts: 2 371


« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:06:54 AM »
monkey

Square

Whilst I wouldn't be against it - it was a tongue-in-cheek posting - as it stands the is a lot more local councils and governments need to be concentrating on before they start putting their efforts into something like that.

first time I've been called a RWNJ monkey  I will take it due to the fact a did vote tory this time round.

I'm not bright enough to talk politics, other than to say the is long way back for labour both locally and nationally. Beat the labour drum as much as you like.. It will be one hell of a long time before the red flag is flying high again... If you think any other then more fool you on that topic.

At a guess, it will be another 10/15yrs before Labour even start to make a dent into the countries minds again. Never mind winning an election.

The good thing is I admit to knowing fuck all about politics - so the is a chance I could be wrong!
Bernie
Posts: 7 158


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:10:20 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:30:45 PM
Our national anthem is shit. Dirge of a tune and it immediately alienates the majority the nation who either don't believe in God or are republicans. We need something much better than if.

Incorrect. It's soul stirring and is instantly recognisable the world over.
SuperBok
Posts: 828



« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:23:13 PM »
The only bad thing about the national anthem is when the england football team now mumble through it or dont sing it at all

the video of Shearer / adams / ince / pearce etc in euro 96 is how it should be done.

annoys me immensely.
