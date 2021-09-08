headset

national anthem - food for thought. « on: Yesterday at 08:05:39 PM »



I'm not big into politics but it will be interesting to see if this gets approvel....



Some of the lefties would be outraged if it happened mind you...





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9965107/Councillors-plan-Oldham-schools-picture-Queen-Union-Jack-national-anthem-practice.html#comments



I'm not big into politics but it will be interesting to see if this gets approvel....

Some of the lefties would be outraged if it happened mind you...

MAKE IT HAPPEN I SAY....

Re: national anthem - food for thought. « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:13:37 PM » If you bother to do a bit of research, you can find out why flags are flown on certain public buildings on certain days. It been going on for a long, long time and has its basis in centuries old tradition. Still, doesn't stop your average RWNJ fuckwit getting their knickers in a twist about some fictional left wing conspiracy fueled by the self interest of news and media companies with their own twisted agenda devoted to nothing but profit!

Re: national anthem - food for thought. « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:30:45 PM » Our national anthem is shit. Dirge of a tune and it immediately alienates the majority the nation who either don't believe in God or are republicans. We need something much better than if.

Re: national anthem - food for thought. « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:11:22 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:30:45 PM Our national anthem is shit. Dirge of a tune and it immediately alienates the majority the nation who either don't believe in God or are republicans. We need something much better than if.



Well when we have a Queen, summat by Queen-obviously! Not Bohemian Rhapsody though, that's nearly as long as a South American national anthem. When she pops her clogs and we get Charles, then Love and Pride by King, simple!