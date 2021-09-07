Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: national anthem - food for thought.  (Read 66 times)
headset
« on: Today at 08:05:39 PM »
and flying the flag. counselors in Oldham want schools to sing the national anthem and have the flag fly at the school. I can only say why not and if its successful role itout throughout UK schools. it will help put some pride back into the country from a young age

I'm not big into politics but it will be interesting to see if this gets approvel....

Some of the lefties would be outraged if it happened mind you...monkey


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9965107/Councillors-plan-Oldham-schools-picture-Queen-Union-Jack-national-anthem-practice.html#comments

 MAKE IT HAPPEN I SAY....:ukfist: :ukfist:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:17:00 PM »
That's not food for thought, it's just a slowly leaking rectum that will require adult nappies in the very near future.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:57:50 PM »
Jesper Olsen up the arse ?
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:13:37 PM »
If you bother to do a bit of research, you can find out why flags are flown on certain public buildings on certain days. It been going on for a long, long time and has its basis in centuries old tradition. Still, doesn't stop your average RWNJ fuckwit getting their knickers in a twist about some fictional left wing conspiracy fueled by the self interest of news and media companies with their own twisted agenda devoted to nothing but profit!
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:30:45 PM »
Our national anthem is shit. Dirge of a tune and it immediately alienates the majority the nation who either don't believe in God or are republicans. We need something much better than if.
