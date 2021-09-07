Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 07, 2021, 09:17:41 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: national anthem - food for thought.  (Read 36 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 354


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:05:39 PM »
and flying the flag. counselors in Oldham want schools to sing the national anthem and have the flag fly at the school. I can only say why not and if its successful role itout throughout UK schools. it will help put some pride back into the country from a young age

I'm not big into politics but it will be interesting to see if this gets approvel....

Some of the lefties would be outraged if it happened mind you...monkey


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9965107/Councillors-plan-Oldham-schools-picture-Queen-Union-Jack-national-anthem-practice.html#comments

 MAKE IT HAPPEN I SAY....:ukfist: :ukfist:
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 901


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:17:00 PM »
That's not food for thought, it's just a slowly leaking rectum that will require adult nappies in the very near future.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 