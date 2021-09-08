Welcome,
September 08, 2021, 05:08:10 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???
Topic: ARE YOU IN THE POOB ??? (Read 75 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 304
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:14:47 PM »
🌞
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 418
Re: ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:37:48 PM »
Im in the middle
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Online
Posts: 2 365
Re: ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:41:23 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 05:14:47 PM
🌞
THAT'S A FAMILIAR FACE - HE BELONGS AMONGST THE SUNSHINE
I HOPE HE HASENT SANK ALL THAT ALE - HE WILL GET A POT BELLY ON HIM -
IS HE STILL EATING WELL ?
Logged
