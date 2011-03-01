Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 07, 2021, 06:01:55 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Channel crossings
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Channel crossings (Read 80 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 955
Channel crossings
«
on:
Today
at 01:25:33 PM »
I see the Tories have sorted this out jolly pronto since they were elected in, errrr, 2010
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 417
Re: Channel crossings
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:07:24 PM »
Do you recall a thing called the EU?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 955
Re: Channel crossings
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:08:37 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 02:07:24 PM
Do you recall a thing called the EU?
Yes, why?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 046
Re: Channel crossings
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:04:00 PM »
But weren't they going to stop? Isn't that what Nigel Farage and, erm, Jim Davidson said?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 955
Re: Channel crossings
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:23:21 PM »
A massive part of the Brexit vote was to stop immigrants, don't even try to tell me otherwise. Why don't they just stop it, then? They said they would. Can't be fucking hard.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 560
Re: Channel crossings
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:51:18 PM »
TaKe Bak ConTroL ov ArE BoaRders
I think thats now been replaced with
LOOK AFTER OUR HOMELESS VETERANS FIRST
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 209
Re: Channel crossings
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:53:46 PM »
A nice little 1.25% added to NI to look after our elderly too. Not likeBoris to break a promise
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...