September 07, 2021, 06:01:55 PM
Author Topic: Channel crossings  (Read 80 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 01:25:33 PM »
I see the Tories have sorted this out jolly pronto since they were elected in, errrr, 2010

 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:07:24 PM »
Do you recall a thing called the EU?
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:08:37 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 02:07:24 PM
Do you recall a thing called the EU?

Yes, why?
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:04:00 PM »
But weren't they going to stop? Isn't that what Nigel Farage and, erm, Jim Davidson said?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:23:21 PM »
A massive part of the Brexit vote was to stop immigrants, don't even try to tell me otherwise. Why don't they just stop it, then? They said they would. Can't be fucking hard.
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:51:18 PM »
TaKe Bak ConTroL ov ArE BoaRders






I think thats now been replaced with


LOOK AFTER OUR HOMELESS VETERANS FIRST
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:53:46 PM »
A nice little 1.25% added to NI to look after our elderly too. Not likeBoris to break a promise monkey
