September 07, 2021, 02:37:34 PM
Channel crossings
Author
Topic: Channel crossings (Read 23 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 954
Channel crossings
Today
at 01:25:33 PM »
I see the Tories have sorted this out jolly pronto since they were elected in, errrr, 2010
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 416
Re: Channel crossings
Today
at 02:07:24 PM »
Do you recall a thing called the EU?
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 954
Re: Channel crossings
Today
at 02:08:37 PM »
Do you recall a thing called the EU?
Yes, why?
