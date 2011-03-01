Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Channel crossings  (Read 22 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 01:25:33 PM »
I see the Tories have sorted this out jolly pronto since they were elected in, errrr, 2010

 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:07:24 PM »
Do you recall a thing called the EU?
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:08:37 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 02:07:24 PM
Do you recall a thing called the EU?

Yes, why?
