Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 08, 2021, 05:08:04 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Victoria Fritz
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Victoria Fritz (Read 161 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 145
Victoria Fritz
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:18:42 AM »
This is the Lady who now presents BBC business news (and also does stints on BBC World news) since "Our Steph" buggered off to Ch4.
Seems both glamourous and professional.
I think we the licence payer got the better part of the deal don't you?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AStHzczsjc
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 572
Re: Victoria Fritz
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:38:00 PM »
Shes lovely.
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 365
Re: Victoria Fritz
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:47:50 AM »
YES, SHE IS A LOOKER - THE IS A LOT OF LADIES BREAKING THROUGH INTO THE MAIN/LEAD MEDIA ROLES THESE DAYS - I AINT SEXIST AS LONG AS IT IN ON MERIT AND CAPABILITIES - AIM FOR THE TOP LIKE THE MEN DO
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...