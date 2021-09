headset

WORLD CUP EVERY TWO YEARS!



FOOTBALL IS AT SATURATION POINT AS IT IS......



THE WORLD CUP WILL LOSE ITS APPEAL AND GLOSS IF IT'S PLAYED EVERY TWO YEARS...



IT WILL STILL GET WATCHED BECAUSE FOOTBALL FANS ARE FANATICAL LIKE THAT...



IT JUST WON'T HOLD THE SAME APPEAL AS A 4YR TOURNAMENT DOES....



AND THE QUALIFYING ROUNDS TO REACH THE FINALS - ARE A LOAD OF SHITE AND ARE JUST A WALKOVER FOR SOME TEAMS....





IF THE IS MONEY FLYING ABOUT - IT WILL HAPPEN THOUGH - THE GREEDY BASTARDS...





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16068171/fifa-world-cup-plan-blast-van-der-sar-psg/

