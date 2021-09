Squarewheelbike

Re: ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:25:14 AM » IIRC Waterman was pretty much promised the world was his oyster by various agents and Producers and it never happened. The Ray bloke I encountered on ship where he was a guest speaker for a couple of gigs. I was detailed to tell him what was what, what he could and couldn't do and the standard of behaviour to be expected of him on a professional level. Cut to the quick, he took the piss massively and loudly blamed the crew for any mistake he made. As he came off stage I "got his attention" so the Cruise Director could tell him his second gig was cancelled and when we made Port in two days time he would be put ashore, where a taxi would take him to the Airport where he would be flown back to the UK, the cost of all of which would come out of the half of the fee he was paid. Couple of hours later he was removed from one of the bars by security and confined to cabin till he was escorted off!