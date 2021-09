headset

IT NEEDS CLAMPING DOWN ON QUICKLY.....



IF THEY WANT TO RAISE OUR TAXES AND NI CONTRIBUTIONS - THEN THEY NEED TO STOP ILLEGAL ENTRY INTO THE UK.



THEY COME IN THE RIGHT WAY OR THEY DON'T COME IN AT ALL!



IT'S ALREADY COSTING 54 MILLION OF TAXPAYERS MONEY TO TRY AND STOP THEM IN THE FIRST- THAT'S SCANDALOUS THAT.



PRITI PATEL IS AT LEAST PLANNING TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT...



THE HANDOUTS WE GIVE AS A COUNTRY AND THEN STILL CLAIM TO BE SKINT!!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16068336/boris-johnson-french-halt-channel-migrants/





But I thought it was going to magically end with Brexit, was someone telling fibs?

« Reply #2 on: September 08, 2021, 04:16:50 AM »



the problem is we let child killers and suspected terrorists roam free in this country....



so what chance have we got of stopping innocent boat people from landing free of charge...



you are right on that

the problem is we let child killers and suspected terrorists roam free in this country....

so what chance have we got of stopping innocent boat people from landing free of charge...

it needs to end and they want fucking for not stopping it...

« Reply #3 on: September 08, 2021, 05:03:14 AM »



IT GOES TO SHOW WHAT THE SMELL OF MONEY DOES - THEY WON'T WANT TO LOSE 54 MILLION A YEAR... off us daft bastards





A FEW MORE LANDED YESTERDAY ALL HAPPY AS LARRY!



THEY ARE CERTAINLY NOT CAMERA SHY....



I'VE JUST READ THIS ARTICLE - THE FRENCH ARE MAKING SOME EFFORT TO BAN SALES OF DINGHY

IT GOES TO SHOW WHAT THE SMELL OF MONEY DOES - THEY WON'T WANT TO LOSE 54 MILLION A YEAR... off us daft bastards

A FEW MORE LANDED YESTERDAY ALL HAPPY AS LARRY!

THEY ARE CERTAINLY NOT CAMERA SHY....

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16077766/france-migrant-boats-smugglers-amazon/

« Reply #4 on: September 08, 2021, 08:08:56 AM »

Can't blame the French........if thousand of migrants were trying to depart Dover in rubber dinghies i doubt there would be much of a clammer to stop them.



The question is, why are we not turning them back? The media don't seem to be asking where these 1000 per day are being housed? Hotels, judging by social media.

« Reply #5 on: September 08, 2021, 09:35:20 AM »





Another bunch landed this time in the mail - kissing the beaches - streets paved with gold and free beneifts -



It won't be long before they are dabbing like the footballers on landing - you can't be angry at them coming over - it's allowing them to stay as Bernie points out - that is the main problem.



13,000 landed this year according to this report - scandalous to put things mildly...



Some good valid points made Bernie,

Another bunch landed this time in the mail - kissing the beaches - streets paved with gold and free beneifts -

It won't be long before they are dabbing like the footballers on landing - you can't be angry at them coming over - it's allowing them to stay as Bernie points out - that is the main problem.

13,000 landed this year according to this report - scandalous to put things mildly...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9967309/Priti-Patel-threatens-hold-54m-French-dont-stop-migrants-attempting-crossing.html?ito=push-notification&ci=pNy3D-WazY&cri=DUDZNoaeDZ&si=372

« Reply #6 on: September 08, 2021, 10:20:21 AM »

Yes, i have no anger at them - who wouldn't want to take the opportunity of a better life?



My anger is at those who facilitate it, and have neglected to secure our borders.

« Reply #8 on: September 09, 2021, 06:58:07 AM »





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16087877/migrant-boats-turned-around-back-france/

CRACKDOWN HAPPENING - WELL DONE TO ALL IN POWER -LET'S HOPE THEY KEEP THEIR WORD! Logged

« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:59:53 AM »



ITS THEIR "EL DORADO" CHEEKY BASTARDS ///





THEY VOW TO CARRY ON COMING OVER ILLEGALLY THE CHEEKY BASTARDS...

ITS THEIR "EL DORADO" CHEEKY BASTARDS ///

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16097924/