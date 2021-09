headset

IT NEEDS CLAMPING DOWN ON QUICKLY.....



IF THEY WANT TO RAISE OUR TAXES AND NI CONTRIBUTIONS - THEN THEY NEED TO STOP ILLEGAL ENTRY INTO THE UK.



THEY COME IN THE RIGHT WAY OR THEY DON'T COME IN AT ALL!



IT'S ALREADY COSTING 54 MILLION OF TAXPAYERS MONEY TO TRY AND STOP THEM IN THE FIRST- THAT'S SCANDALOUS THAT.



PRITI PATEL IS AT LEAST PLANNING TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT...



THE HANDOUTS WE GIVE AS A COUNTRY AND THEN STILL CLAIM TO BE SKINT!!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16068336/boris-johnson-french-halt-channel-migrants/





