headset

Offline



Posts: 2 353





Posts: 2 353 GEORDIE HOOLIGANS « on: Today at 04:17:09 AM »



A BIT OF JAIL DISHED OUT..... THE JUDGES ARE CERTAINLY CONSISTANT IN JAILING FOOTBALL HOOLIGANS



IF ONLY THEY GOT IT RIGHT FOR SOME OF THE SICKENING CRIMES WE SE AND READ ABOUT - ONLY THEN MIGHT WE BE ABLE TO SAY WE HAVE A GOOD JUDICIAL SYSTEM IN THE UK......





THEY ARE A BIT OLD TO BE KNOCKING FUCK OUT OF EACH OTHER......THEY NEED TO GROW UP THAT I WILL SAY ABOUT THEM!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16067032/football-yobs-jailed-after-pub-brawl/









THAT ARTICLE .................WILL GIVE MUTTLEY & THE CHIEF PRIEST OF FLY ME ADI- D A BIG HARD ON TODAY ..

THE GEORDIES IN SOME SOPPY BUBBLE WITH BURNELY....A BIT OF JAIL DISHED OUT..... THE JUDGES ARE CERTAINLY CONSISTANT IN JAILING FOOTBALL HOOLIGANSIF ONLY THEY GOT IT RIGHT FOR SOME OF THE SICKENING CRIMES WE SE AND READ ABOUT - ONLY THEN MIGHT WE BE ABLE TO SAY WE HAVE A GOOD JUDICIAL SYSTEM IN THE UK......THEY ARE A BIT OLD TO BE KNOCKING FUCK OUT OF EACH OTHER......THEY NEED TO GROW UP THAT I WILL SAY ABOUT THEM!THAT ARTICLE .................WILL GIVE MUTTLEY & THE CHIEF PRIEST OF FLY ME ADI- D A BIG HARD ON TODAY .. Logged