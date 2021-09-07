Welcome,
September 11, 2021, 11:20:08 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
NEW BRITISH STAR IN THE MAKING
Author
Topic: NEW BRITISH STAR IN THE MAKING (Read 382 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 415
NEW BRITISH STAR IN THE MAKING
«
on:
September 07, 2021, 04:03:40 AM
SHE IS CERTAINLY MAKING AN EARLY IMPACT ON THE TENNIS SCENE...
THE NEW LASS ON THE BLOCK...Emma Raducanu
AFTER WIMBLEDON ANOTHER BRIGHT START TO HER TOURNAMENT CAREER YOU'VE GOT TO GIVE HER THAT....
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-9961837/Emma-Raducanu-vs-Shelby-Rogers-2021-Live-Result.html?ito=push-notification&ci=JH_RqHVi-6&cri=CjKshdjCWp&si=37293029&xi=5d39a04d-1a62-4fb4-b697-cf39dc23f93c&ai=9961837
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 415
Re: NEW BRITISH STAR IN THE MAKING
«
Reply #1 on:
September 09, 2021, 06:59:29 AM
SHE IS ONLY THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS - WELL DONE THAT YOUNG LADY....
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 168
Re: NEW BRITISH STAR IN THE MAKING
«
Reply #2 on:
September 09, 2021, 08:47:13 AM
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 415
Re: NEW BRITISH STAR IN THE MAKING
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:36:47 AM »
She has only gone and reached the final - made herself into a millionaire overnight - can't fault her for that so early in her life.
it's about the glory now - has she now got the winning mentality to have a successful career on court.
Cracking career start you cant take that away from her. Fingers crossed for her in the final.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-9974209/Emma-Raducanu-vs-Maria-Sakkari-Open-LIVE-Brit-cusp-Grand-Sla
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 966
Re: NEW BRITISH STAR IN THE MAKING
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:32:19 AM
Have you moved from the Sun to The Mail?
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 427
Re: NEW BRITISH STAR IN THE MAKING
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:45:36 AM
CC2020
Tory Cunt
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 066
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: NEW BRITISH STAR IN THE MAKING
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:46:54 AM
She's a slag!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 966
Re: NEW BRITISH STAR IN THE MAKING
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:01:14 PM
£864,000 guaranteed
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 341
Infant Herpes
Re: NEW BRITISH STAR IN THE MAKING
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:08:21 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Yesterday
at 10:46:54 AM
She's a slag!
Agreed.
At least she is in the tugs I've had thinking about her.
I know where you live
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 509
Re: NEW BRITISH STAR IN THE MAKING
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
Today at 08:49:42 AM
She seems dead nice. I will tonight watch my first tennis match in about 5 years.
