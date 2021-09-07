Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 07, 2021, 04:45:30 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: NEW BRITISH STAR IN THE MAKING  (Read 5 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 349


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:03:40 AM »
SHE IS CERTAINLY MAKING AN EARLY IMPACT ON THE TENNIS SCENE...

 THE NEW LASS ON THE BLOCK...Emma Raducanu

AFTER WIMBLEDON ANOTHER BRIGHT START TO HER TOURNAMENT  CAREER YOU'VE GOT TO GIVE HER THAT....



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-9961837/Emma-Raducanu-vs-Shelby-Rogers-2021-Live-Result.html?ito=push-notification&ci=JH_RqHVi-6&cri=CjKshdjCWp&si=37293029&xi=5d39a04d-1a62-4fb4-b697-cf39dc23f93c&ai=9961837
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 