September 07, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Well done European lady golfers. ....
Author
Topic: Well done European lady golfers. .... (Read 19 times)
Well done European lady golfers. ....
Yesterday
at 10:29:30 PM »
On retaining the Solheim Cup!
........still time to win it outright!
Re: Well done European lady golfers. ....
Today
at 12:35:17 AM »
Did really well. I like golf but dont watch much womens stuff but do enjoy the solheim cup though. Might watch more of Paige Spirinac was still on tour.
