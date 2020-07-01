Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Well done European lady golfers. ....
« on: Yesterday at 10:29:30 PM »
On retaining the Solheim Cup!

........still time to win it outright!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:35:17 AM »
Did really well. I like golf but dont watch much womens stuff but do enjoy the solheim cup though. Might watch more of Paige Spirinac was still on tour.
