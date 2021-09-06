Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 291





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 291JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT MATTERFACE OR TYLDESLEY ??? « on: Yesterday at 11:14:40 PM » IF YOU WERE ONE OF THE BIG KNOBS AT ITV, NOT THAT YOU ARE, WHO WOULD YOU HAVE IN THE COMMENTATORS SEAT ??? « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:20:53 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats