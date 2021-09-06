Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 06, 2021, 12:23:45 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Poll
Question: WHO DO YOU PREFER THIS DAY AND AGE ???
TYLDESLEY - 0 (0%)
MATTERFACEY - 0 (0%)
Total Voters: 0

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: MATTERFACE OR TYLDESLEY ???  (Read 16 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 291


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:14:40 PM »
IF YOU WERE ONE OF THE BIG KNOBS AT ITV, NOT THAT YOU ARE, WHO WOULD YOU HAVE IN THE COMMENTATORS SEAT ???
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:20:53 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 