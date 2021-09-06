Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 🎸 T_M TOTP2 🎸  (Read 67 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Yesterday at 07:20:24 PM »
 jc

  https://youtu.be/kzyGCSqY650 
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:04:43 AM »
monkey


I SEE WHAT YOU DID THERE! mcl
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:21:35 AM »
I'M GLAD SOMEONE DID !!!   
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:20:53 AM »
Sharp as a tack you TM  jc

They were a great band though.......

How about this?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUOAtDU5yFY
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:22:40 AM »
CAN'T SAY I'VE HEARD THAT ONE BERNIE LAD. I WONDER WHAT THAT SAYING MEANS ???
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:02:02 PM »
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=dustpipe       mick
