September 06, 2021, 02:41:12 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
🎸 T_M TOTP2 🎸
Author
Topic: 🎸 T_M TOTP2 🎸 (Read 67 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 297
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
🎸 T_M TOTP2 🎸
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:20:24 PM »
https://youtu.be/kzyGCSqY650
headset
Posts: 2 337
Re: 🎸 T_M TOTP2 🎸
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:04:43 AM »
I SEE WHAT YOU DID THERE!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 297
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: 🎸 T_M TOTP2 🎸
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:21:35 AM »
I'M GLAD SOMEONE DID !!!
Bernie
Posts: 7 142
Re: 🎸 T_M TOTP2 🎸
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:20:53 AM »
Sharp as a tack you TM
They were a great band though.......
How about this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUOAtDU5yFY
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 297
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: 🎸 T_M TOTP2 🎸
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:22:40 AM »
CAN'T SAY I'VE HEARD THAT ONE BERNIE LAD. I WONDER WHAT THAT SAYING MEANS ???
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 297
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: 🎸 T_M TOTP2 🎸
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:02:02 PM »
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=dustpipe
