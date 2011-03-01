Welcome,
September 05, 2021, 08:41:54 PM
A bit naughty from the Taliban
Topic: A bit naughty from the Taliban
headset
headset
A bit naughty from the Taliban
Today
at 06:49:57 PM »
This just popped up on my newsfeed....
the brutal slaughtering begins...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9960173/Taliban-militants-execute-eight-month-pregnant-police-officer-husband-children.html?ito=push-notification&ci=wufh1xEH3s&cri=ps4F9aKgEc&si=37293029&xi=5d39a04d-1a62-4fb4-b697-cf39dc23f93c&ai=9960173
Itchy_ring
Itchy_ring
Re: A bit naughty from the Taliban
Today
at 06:57:22 PM »
Will no doubt end up the same violent shite hole it was 20 years ago, where women are seen as possessions and young girls are forcibly "married" to whichever local gangster runs the neighborhood.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 951
Re: A bit naughty from the Taliban
Today
at 07:48:42 PM »
Disgusting, horrible barbarians
