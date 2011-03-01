Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 05, 2021
Author Topic: A bit naughty from the Taliban  (Read 69 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:49:57 PM »
This just popped up on my newsfeed....

the brutal slaughtering begins...


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9960173/Taliban-militants-execute-eight-month-pregnant-police-officer-husband-children.html?ito=push-notification&ci=wufh1xEH3s&cri=ps4F9aKgEc&si=37293029&xi=5d39a04d-1a62-4fb4-b697-cf39dc23f93c&ai=9960173
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:57:22 PM »
Will no doubt end up the same violent shite hole it was 20 years ago, where women are seen as possessions and young girls are forcibly "married" to whichever local gangster runs the neighborhood.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:48:42 PM »
Disgusting, horrible barbarians
